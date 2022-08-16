SAPD: Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on Highway 90

San Antonio police are searching for a driver that hit a man with their vehicle on Highway 90 early Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver that hit a man with their vehicle on Highway 90 early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 90 westbound, right above South General McMullen.

According to police, an officer was traveling on Highway 90 when they saw the man in his late 40s being hit by a silver car that then fled the scene. The vehicle has not been found.

The injured man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with possible life-threatening injuries. The man has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.