Send your messages of hope to the Uvalde community ahead of the first day of school for UCISD

The first day of school is typically a time of excitement, nerves and maybe a little bit of anxiety for students, parents and teachers.

But for the community of Uvalde, this back-to-school season is likely bringing on much more intensified emotions.

On Tuesday, the school bells at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will ring again for the first time since the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The classrooms will be missing the 19 students and two teachers who died that day. At Robb Elementary, there will be no eager kids or smiling educators, as the campus is permanently closed.

While debates about security and accountability have ebbed and flowed, one thing has remained constant: the resiliency of the Uvalde community.

And now with the first day of school coming up, we want you to share your messages of hope for students and staff.

Share your pieces of love and inspiration for the new school year — one that’ll truly be like no other. We may share your responses on GMSA on Tuesday, the first day of school for UCISD.

On that day, KSAT anchor Mark Austin and reporter Sarah Acosta will be live from Uvalde during GMSA to cover the start of the school year and this big step forward for the community.

(If you are unable to see the questionnaire, click here.)

