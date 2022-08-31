Watch: GMSA coverage of Uvalde CISD’s first day back to school since Robb Elementary tragedy

KSAT anchor Mark Austin and reporter Sarah Acosta will be live from Uvalde on Tuesday to cover the first day of school for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Months after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, the people of Uvalde are marking a new school year.

KSAT anchor Mark Austin and reporter Sarah Acosta will be live from Uvalde on Tuesday to cover the first day of school for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

GMSA airs from 4:30-7 a.m. every weekday. You can watch our coverage on KSAT 12 News, the KSAT News app or on all streaming platforms.

This is an unprecedented back-to-school season for UCISD. Authorities have promised to beef up security and crews have erected additional fences around campuses. Still, some parents have switched their children to private or online education.

Ad

When kids and educators head back to school on Tuesday, they will be without the 19 students and two teachers who died in the May 24 shooting.

They will also be without Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting that has since closed permanently.

Tuesday marks a new chapter for Uvalde, and KSAT will be there in this healing process.

If you would like to send your messages of hope and inspiration, fill out the questionnaire here, and we may use them on GMSA.

More coverage from Uvalde: