You could win $5,000 from Kellogg’s for eating cereal for dinner

Kellogg gives families a chance to win $5,000 when they add cereal to their dinnertime rotation. (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

You could win $5,000 from Kellogg’s for having cereal for dinner.

The iconic cereal company is offering $5,000 each to five people who post a picture eating cereal for dinner on Instagram with #KelloggsCerealforDinnerEntry, according to a news release.

Each week, one winner will be selected, then the entry pool restarts, according to a news release.

Kellogg’s hopes to show customers they can enjoy cereal even when it’s not breakfast time.

“Kellogg’s cereals shine as stars of the breakfast table, but morning isn’t the only time cereal can bring the fun,” said Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg’s Sadie Garcia. “Cereal for dinner is a low-prep, low-mess, and low-price meal option, so you can spend less time cooking and cleaning and more quality time with your loved ones every week.”

Ad

In addition to the cash, winners get a year’s supply of Kellogg’s cereals.

The viral initiative goes from now till Sept. 26.