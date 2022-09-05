KSAT viewers send messages of hope to Uvalde community as UCISD starts new school year

The new school year starts Tuesday for Uvalde CISD, and while the first day of class is typically a time of excitement, nerves and maybe a little bit of anxiety for students, parents and teachers — the emotions are intensified for the community of Uvalde.

Last year’s school year ended abruptly on May 24 when 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary school.

That campus is permanently closed and the children that attended Robb last year will now attend either Uvalde or Flores Elementary Schools. Uvalde Elementary at the Benson Complex will serve students in third and fourth grade under the direction of the teachers and support staff from Robb Elementary. Flores Elementary will serve students in the fifth and sixth grades.

KSAT asked viewers to share messages of love and inspiration for the community and dozens of you did.

We will also be sharing some of the responses on GMSA on Tuesday, the first day of school for UCISD.

KSAT anchor Mark Austin and reporter Sarah Acosta will be live from Uvalde during GMSA to cover the start of the school year and this big step forward for the community.

Read some of the messages of hope for Uvalde:

“My hope is you have a great first day of school as a 5th grade student my heart goes out to every student of Uvalde. Sending you lots of love and well wishes on your first day.” — Madison Munoz

“Bless Uvalde and much prayers for a strong school year. Blessing to all lives lost and I support this community 🙏 ❤️ 💙” — Mikkel Quintero

“To the community of Uvalde all of America is standing by you all. Words can not express on how sorry we all of America are for what happened that day but just to let you all know we are here for you all and thru every storm there is a rainbow at the end. God bless the city of Uvalde.” — Melissa Mitchell

“Let God’s light shine through you for others to know there is hope. You are in our prayers throughout your school year. We believe in you. Peace.” — Liza Cervantes

“MAY GOD BE WITH YOU’LL WHILE 21 ANGELS WATCH OVER EACH ONE OF YOU BY HIS SIDE FROM ABOVE. I BELIEVE AND PRAY THAT YOU WILL GROW AND SUCCEED IN LIFE. GOD BLESS!!!😇.” — Gabriel Elizondo

“My prayers are with all the children, educators, parents, family and friends of the Uvalde CISD’s. The tragedy will forever be etched in our hearts but for the children still here May they strive to do well for in the memory of those lost. God please be with everyone on this blessed day.” — Melody Lindig

“Walk into that classroom with your head up high. Always remember that you are not alone, you are strong, you are courageous and you can and will defeat your fears. Please always remember that we all stand behind you 100%. #UvaldeStrong♥️ The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Deuteronomy 31:8.” — Lisa Monreal

“Blessings for a wonderful and safe school year! We are with you Uvalde! #uvaldestrong #uhsclassof99.” — Amy Cepeda

“You guys are rock stars 🌟 you got this!” — Veronica Mendez

“As a new school year begins please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you all. I know that God is looking over all of you and this will be a great, blessed school year! God bless you! Study hard, play hard and have a fun-filled school year!” — Beebee Rodriguez

“May you have the strength to step forward into the school you will be attending. Smile and hold your spirit high. Sending positivity and healing vibes your way. You’ve got this!” — Andrea Gutierrez

“May our Heavenly Father touch each child and parent and give you healing and comfort. Continued prayers for all of the Uvalde Community.” — Sonya Benson

“Just want to remind you that ‘You are strong, and as a nation, we are here for you to fight this battle with you.’ It’s understandable to be scared on your first day of school, or the rest of your life, but TIME heals everything, and your life will soon see the light at the end of the tunnel. #UvaldeStrong” — Nancy Gomez

“May God’s love shower over you and may He protect you in class today!! I will be praying for you today and throughout the school year!!” — Judy Magnusson

“The loss you have endured is unimaginable. Yet the strength you have shown the world is a lasting tribute to all the beautiful souls lost. When one Texan falls we all fall. When one Texan grieves we all grieve. We are Uvalde strong and together we will rise again! Blessings as you start this next school year!” — Sharon Garcia

“Be Strong and know We’re Thinking of You! We will keep you in our prayers and Trusting that God will bring you comfort in the days ahead.” — Cosme and Susana Garcia

“Hey, I just wanted to let you know that even though this upcoming will be difficult, you can do this. Sending tons of support and love from the Rio Grande Valley!!!!!” — H. Rodriguez

“We love you and will always support you. Your strength shines through all the darkness.” — Betty Barrera

“The teachers, staff, and students of Kramer Elementary in Dallas wish you the hope and love on your first day back! We are thinking of you and hope you have a safe school year.” — Kim West

“Enjoy the school year. Sending prayers for a great year!” — Carolynn Montez

“God goes before each of you and prepares the way. You will all be in our thoughts and prayers.” — Priscilla Wilkinson

“Our prayers are 🙏 ❤️ are with the Uvalde community and families. May God comfort and help you through this journey.... And his angels protect you and guide you. Lots of love and prayers. From San Antonio ... 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏” — M.H.

“The Great I Am, the Lord God Almighty will protect you. You have been traumatized but God will be with you. Trust in Jesus. Have a great school year.” — Cynthia Markowski

“I wish you all peace and nothing but a happy school year. May God watch over every one and for everyone to have serenity to also feel safe in every aspect of your lives” — Carla Valdez

“To my students, young and old, hope you have the best day ever! Love, Ms. Castillon (Dual Language Teacher UDLA)” — Sandra Castillon

“I am wishing you all a safe and loving school year, as a mother my heart breaks for you who are scared and for those who have lost precious children, friends, and family. You all deserve to feel safe while receiving your education, much love. The Ovalle family.” — The Ovalle Family

“I am praying for a safe and happy school year for you guys. May God watch over you’ll. ❤️.” — Melissa Gonzales

“Our family prays for the entire town of Uvalde. You will never be forgotten. March forward with the guiding hands of Jesus Christ by your side. ❤️.” — Glenda Martin

“The community is with you! On Tuesday all of SCUCISD staff, teachers, parents and community will wear maroon to show our support!” — Monica Sutton Garcia

“Sending my love and thoughts with all of Uvalde. We hope you are able to find some healing this year. You are in our thoughts, prayers and hearts.” — Melissa Gleinser

“Sending love and strength to the community of Uvalde 🤍 Praying for a strong school year.” — Jasmine Tapia

“You guys are so tough and are such big fighters! You got this and you will do great this year! I believe in you guys, yall are so brave! <33 best wishes!” — Skyler Barbey

“May the Lord give you strength to overcome this tragedy. Prayers to everyone 🙏🏼.” — Marissa Soto

“God’s blessings on all of you in Uvalde!” — Barbara Bough

“Whether we win or lose we are still UVALDE STRONG…. #21.” — Elizabeth Alaniz

“I will be praying that all the children of Uvalde have a SAFE, fun, great school year. God bless you and be strong!” — Sandra Rubio

“I want to wish all Uvalde students, teachers and staff a successful and blessed school school year. Uvalde alumni 2001! Love my Uvalde! Go Coyotes and Lobos!!!” — Jennifer Morales-swierc

“My heart is still broken for your loss!!! I promise to support any changes that will keep you safe!!! I stand in for those lost a cheer for your awesome football team!!! UVALDE STRONG!!!!!” — Dale Spidall

“To all you beautiful angels, I pray that God Shields you all and your family through these traumatic times! Believe you are here to make a difference and be the voice and inspiration to those lives lost! Continue to grow and prosper and do what you are made of doing! Go to school with your head held high and please never lose the sight of faith! You’ll have the support from everyone around you in Texas and around the world! God will walk with each of you down the halls! Find peace and live life with love! We love you all! #UvaldeStrong #TexasStrong #TogetherWeStand ♥️” — Kristen Owen

“I wish you all the best school year! I know it has been tough but Uvalde is a very strong community and I believe in every student, educator, and parent!” — David Cortez

“Keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers as you descend onto a brand new school year!!” — Rick Rodriguez

“ I know that you will grow bigger and stronger. Y’all have those comforting blankets if you need to squeeze them or hold on to them throughout the school year. #UVALDESTRONG.” — Paige Grigsby

“Wake-up and remember you are in our daily prayers. We stand together.” — Catherine Carrizales

“Best of luck to all students … Uvalde Strong!” — Ozzy Medina

“Praying for your strength and wishing you a safe school year.” — Chris Updike

“I send my heartfelt prayers that the students and faculty find the strength to get through each day. May God bless you all. Go Coyotes and Lobos. ‘Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing’ 1 Thessalonians 5:11.” — Christa Griffin

“#Uvalde Strong Students, Texas is praying and rooting for you! Don’t let circumstances define your future! Perseverance and Grit are qualities that are within you, especially after such an impactful experience. God is with you always! You will succeed, 98 3/4% guaranteed! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way. (Dr. Seuss).” — Pao Riojas

“Please know that you’ll be safe and we will be thinking of you when we go to our own school. Have the best kindergarten day ever our hearts are with you. “ — Ava & Sophie B. ❤️🤍

“So proud of the kids at my alma mater showing the world what #UVALDESTRONG looks like! We love you and will always have you in our hearts!! You make our community so proud!” — Jennifer Garza

“Q Dios y la virgencita los bendiga en este año escolar!! #Uvaldestrong” — Marci Rangel

“Always remember you are BRAVER than you believe⭐️ STRONGER than you seem🌈 SMARTER than you think & 🌍LOVED more than you know❤️.” — Alicia Jimenez

“May the Lord place his healing hands on this resilient community. Our thoughts, prayers, and everlasting love will always be with the Uvalde community. May this year be filled with healing and strength for you all. Our love will always be with you all. ❤️” — Rosanne Gonzales

