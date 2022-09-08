Man, 20, arrested for supplying fentanyl pills in San Marcos, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of supplying fentanyl pills in the community after finding hundreds of them during a search of a residence.

Officers executed a search warrant after arriving at the apartment of Anthony Jean Perez Rios around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, after identifying Rios as a suspected fentanyl distributor, officials said Thursday.

Police detained Rios and a juvenile male during the search in which officers seized 384 fentanyl pills in two prescription pill bottles and two firearms. They also found 12 fentanyl pills in the juvenile’s jeans coin pocket.

Rios told police he regularly supplied the juvenile with the fentanyl pills. He faces charges of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession of a controlled substance, Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a minor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Rios is in the Hays County Jail on a $175,000 bond, police said.

