New haunted attractions scare up excitement at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream includes free haunted houses that are part of your park admission.

SAN ANTONIO – Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Antonio is returning with new terror-tories, haunted houses and frights.

The Halloween fun will come to life from 7-10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 31.

SeaWorld San Antonio has expanded the festivities with a new bar and party zone, two new haunted houses and two new terror-tories — Atlantis – The Cursed Chasm and DIS-Assembly Line.

The new haunts join returning frightening favorites Zombie Horde, Karver’s Kradle, Milton Creek Manor and the Swamp at Blackwater Bayou.

Also new for 2022 is GlaciAlly, where a chilled nightlife comes alive in Penguin Plaza, complete with an icy eerie vibe, amazing acrobatics feats, a DJ, and a new bar, appropriately named Frost Bite, according to a press release.

Do you have what it takes to be a spooky actor? SeaWorld San Antonio is hosting virtual and in-person auditions.

Guests wanting to experience the Howl-O-Scream sights but not the scary startles can purchase a No Boo Necklace. These colorful light-up necklaces are Halloween-themed and notify scare performers along pathways and terror-tories to steer clear and avoid startle scares.

Those seeking milder Halloween hijinks can celebrate Spooktacular, SeaWorld’s kid-friendly event designed for the whole family to enjoy.

Spooktacular includes a corn maze, in-park trick-or-treating and photo opportunities with Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

Howl-O-Scream and Spooktacular are included with general admission.

SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive near Highway 151 and Military Drive.

