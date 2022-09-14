Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band to perform at Gruene Music and Wine Fest

GRUENE, Texas – The annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest is returning this October.

Gruene Music and Wine Fest is a four-day event described as a celebration of the best music and wine Texas has to offer.

Gruene Hall and The Grapevine will provide stages for musical acts throughout the festival, which takes place from Oct. 6-9.

Tickets for some of the performances have already sold out.

Here’s the entertainment schedule for the festival:

Oct. 6 - Josh Abbott Band will play at 8 p.m. at Gruene Hall

Oct. 7 - Pat Green will play at 9:30 p.m. at Gruene Hall (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 8 - Lost Gonzo Band will play at 9 p.m. at Gruene Hall

Oct. 9 - Sunday Songwriter Shindig will feature multiple artists starting at 2 p.m. at Gruene Hall

Bruce Robison, William Beckmann, Jamie Lin Wilson, Kaitlin Butts, John Baumann, Bri Bagwell, Austin Meade, Kevin Galloway and Topo Chico Cowboys with Josh Grider and Drew Kennedy are expected to perform at the Sunday Songwriter Shindig. This event is for guests ages 21 and up.

More festival events with free admission:

Come And Taste It for United Way - This free event takes place from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Grapevine Garden. Wine tasting tickets will be available for purchase. There will be prize giveaways and live music.

Taste of Texas - This free event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Grapevine Garden. Wine tasting tickets will be available for purchase. Josh Baca & The Hot Tamales and The Johnathans will be performing at the event.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit the United Way of Comal County. Last year, the event raised over $147,000.

