Celebrate Oktoberfest at Tower of the Americas this October

Steins and lederhosen are encouraged as you sip on styles from lager to pale ale

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Oktoberfest returns to Tower of the Americas on Saturday, October 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. (Tower of the Americas)

SAN ANTONIO – Prost! Oktoberfest is returning to the Tower of the Americas this fall.

Guests can sample beers from more than 24 Texas and European breweries from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Oktoberfest visitors can also pair their beer with a complementary bratwurst or pretzel.

There will be live entertainment and representatives from many of the breweries.

Ticket costs are as follows:

  • $80 - VIP tickets - Includes private VIP tented area and table service.
  • $55 - Tickets purchased in advance.
  • $60 - Tickets purchased on the day of the event onsite.
  • $55 - Tickets purchased by members of the military - Must purchase the day of and bring a valid military ID.

For additional details and to purchase tickets visit toweroftheamericas.com. The event is rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.

All guests must be at least 21 years old and will be required to present an ID.

Participating breweries include:

  • Europe - Ayinger, Belhaven, Chimay, Estrella, Hacker Pschorr, La Trappe, Lindeman’s, Paulaner, Rochefort, Samuel Smith, Westmalle, and Young’s.
  • Texas - 11 Below, Deep Ellum, Franconia, Freetail, Independence, Karbach, Live Oak, Real Ale, Saint Arnolds, Shiner, Viva Brewing, and Wild Acre.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

