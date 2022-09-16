Celebrate Oktoberfest at Tower of the Americas this October

(Tower of the Americas)

Oktoberfest returns to Tower of the Americas on Saturday, October 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Prost! Oktoberfest is returning to the Tower of the Americas this fall.

Guests can sample beers from more than 24 Texas and European breweries from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Steins and lederhosen are encouraged as you sip on styles from lager to pale ale.

Oktoberfest visitors can also pair their beer with a complementary bratwurst or pretzel.

There will be live entertainment and representatives from many of the breweries.

Ticket costs are as follows:

$80 - VIP tickets - Includes private VIP tented area and table service.

$55 - Tickets purchased in advance.

$60 - Tickets purchased on the day of the event onsite.

$55 - Tickets purchased by members of the military - Must purchase the day of and bring a valid military ID.

For additional details and to purchase tickets visit toweroftheamericas.com. The event is rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.

All guests must be at least 21 years old and will be required to present an ID.

Participating breweries include:

Europe - Ayinger, Belhaven, Chimay, Estrella, Hacker Pschorr, La Trappe, Lindeman’s, Paulaner, Rochefort, Samuel Smith, Westmalle, and Young’s.

Texas - 11 Below, Deep Ellum, Franconia, Freetail, Independence, Karbach, Live Oak, Real Ale, Saint Arnolds, Shiner, Viva Brewing, and Wild Acre.

