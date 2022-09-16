Two NEISD teachers honored as Music Teachers of Excellence by Country Music Association

SAN ANTONIO – Two North East ISD teachers will be honored in Nashville next month as winners of the Country Music Association (CMA) and the CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence award.

Johnson High School Band Director Jarrett Lipman and Roan Forest Elementary School Music Teacher Matthew Trevino will be honored at an event hosted by Country Music Hall of Fame member Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn on Oct. 19.

According to a press release from the CMA, Trevino and Lipman are two of 30 teachers selected from around the country because of their exceptional work both in their classrooms and in their communities.

“As we enter our CMA Awards season, we are thrilled to not only honor excellence within Country Music, but also excellence within the music education field,” says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director. “These 30 teachers are absolute rockstars, and we are so proud of their unwavering commitment to their students and communities. We recognize that teacher retention is an issue facing schools across the country, which makes it crucial that we continue to celebrate these teachers who not only lead the next generation, but also cultivate a positive environment to experience the arts.”

Trevino, Lipman and the other winning teachers will be awarded $5,000 — with $2,500 designated for their school’s music program and $2,500 designated to support professional development and personal expenses.

The CMA Foundation has also launched a “Sponsor A Teacher” campaign, where individuals and organizations can directly support one of this year’s honorees.

“We are so incredibly proud of Mr. Lipman and Mr. Trevino for this tremendous achievement,” said NEISD Fine Arts Director of Music Programs Philip Flynn in a press release from the district. “They both provide such wonderful opportunities for their students and exemplify what it means to be an excellent teacher. We are beyond thrilled that they are being recognized on a national stage.”

Matthew Trevino

According to Trevino’s NEISD biography, he is in his 14th year teaching elementary music and his 9th year at Roan Forest Elementary. Trevino was a semifinalist for the 2018 and 2022 Music Educator Award from the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. He is currently a Grammy quarterfinalist for the fifth time.

“The CMA Foundation does an incredible job of supporting music programs across the country. I am humbled and honored to be named a CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence,” Trevino said. “We have an amazing community who has always been very supportive of our musical efforts. That is why I am so happy that two teachers from our community are being recognized. Our students work very hard and deserve all of the recognition that comes to them. I am very proud to be one of the musical leaders in our community. Thank you to the CMA Foundation for helping us to feel so special. We are grateful!”

Watch a video about Trevino posted by NEISD in 2020:

Jarrett Lipman

Lipman is the Director of Bands at Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School where he has taught since 2008, according to his NEISD biography. He’s also the Brass Caption Manager at the Boston Crusaders.

Lipman has his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Rutgers University and will complete his Master of Public Administration and Urban Planning Certification from the University of Texas at San Antonio in December.

“I am so grateful to the CMA Foundation for celebrating music education and spotlighting teachers’ incredible work around the country,” Lipman said. “The Foundation has also gone above and beyond recognizing our students and the impact positive support from district administration can have on music in our schools. Mr. Trevino and I are blessed to teach in a community that treasures fine arts and to work in a district with a rich tradition of supporting a 360-degree education. Thank you to the CMA Foundation for honoring us.”

Watch a video about Lipman posted by NEISD in 2016:

