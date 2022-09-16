Watch UTSA hype video filmed on UT campus ahead of game versus Longhorns

The UTSA football department on Thursday released a uniform hype video with a not-so-subtle message prior to their first-ever game against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns.

The video, titled “Game 3 Uniform Combo” featured video footage shot around Austin, including some just outside the capitol, in front of the UT Tower and even outside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the site of the game and home of the Texas Longhorns.

The video was set to music and begins as it travels up I-35 and then shows a helmeted and visored player wearing the week’s chosen uniform combination.

UTSA, playing in only its 135th total game, has never played the Texas Longhorns and there has been ample buzz for the game ever since the Roadrunners finished last season as Conference USA champions.

UTSA enters the week’s game with positive momentum, as Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris was recently named Conference USA Player of the Week for the second consecutive week following his performance versus Army, a game that saw him complete 32 of 45 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns helping the Roadrunners rally for a 41-38 win in West Point. He finished just eight yards shy of a school record.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, are receiving ample praise after their close loss to No. 1 Alabama, a game that went down to the wire and saw Texas lead into the final minutes. But their starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is likely out with a clavicle injury, and backup Hudson Card is hobbled with a high ankle sprain. That could leave Texas with unheralded third-string freshman Charles Wright as the primary guy under center.

“To quote my old boss, ‘We gotta be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are,” Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian said. “A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were, now this week everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We have to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building.”

The Roadrunners, thanks to their media department, appear to be inviting that noise prior to the game.

Texas is favored by 11 1/2 points according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The game Saturday is slated to air on the Longhorn Network starting at 7 p.m.

