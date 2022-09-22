Crews battling fire make unusual entry into home by cutting huge hole in garage door

Firefighters say all four members of the family were able to leave the home on their home. Two children had left for school earlier. Two other relatives got out safely when the fire started.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters had to find an unusual way into the garage of a far North Side home after it caught fire early Thursday morning.

They cut a huge hole right through the garage door.

“It’s hard for us to access it. The best way is from the outside, so we had to use our heavy saw to cut the hole in the door,” Battalion Chief Chris Scherrer with SAFD said, explaining the process.

Firefighters had to cut a huge hole in the door of the home's garage in order to access the fire from the outside. (KSAT 12 News)

It left the garage door, in the 18500 block of Taylor Run, looking like it had been opened with a can opener.

The fire broke out after 7:30 a.m.

Scherrer said by that point, two children who live in the home already had left for school.

He said two other family members were home at the time, but got out safely.

He said there were no injuries to people or pets.

The home, though, sustained about $100,000 in damage, displacing the family for, at least, the near future.

“Most of the house, as far as the fire damage, is unaffected, but there is some water damage from us putting the fire out,” Scherrer said.

A team of investigators spent some time sifting through the ashes in the garage.

However, they did not immediately determine how the fire started.