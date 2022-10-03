73º

Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts

The closures will take place during the week

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Enchanted Rock (Photo Courtesy: tpwd.texas.gov)

SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property.

During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.

The post states that the closures do not occur on the weekends, and anyone wishing to visit during the week should check if the park is open.

“As always, making a reservation in advance is the best way to guarantee entrance to the natural area (conveniently, you won’t be able to make a reservation for a date when we are closed),” the post states.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed on the following days:

  • Monday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

Reservations are required at Enchanted Rock. To make one, click here.

