Encino Branch Library debuts new inclusive playground

Inclusive facility offers children opportunities for fun and learning

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

San Antonio Library opens new playground (San Antonio Public Library)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library’s newest ADA-accessible playground opened on Wednesday.

The playground is located at Encino Branch Library, 2515 E. Evans Road.

The play area is designed to host children of all accessibility levels through the inclusive Americans with Disabilities Act.

Encino Branch Library ADA-Accessible Playground Complete (San Antonio Public Library)

The area includes play equipment designed for specific age groups, making the play equipment welcoming to children of various ages.

New playground (San Antonio Public Library)

Areas on the playground are designed for children between 2 and 5 years old, with activities for children between ages 5 and 12.

Encino Branch Library ADA-Accessible Playground Complete (San Antonio Public Library)

