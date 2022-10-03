SAPD searching for missing 48-year-old missing woman; CLEAR Alert issued

A CLEAR Alert was issued on October 3 for Cheryl Kelly, who was last around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 3800 Block of Tavern Oaks. She was driving a silver 2015 GMC Acadia with TX license plate KYX7008.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who they believe poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

A CLEAR Alert was issued Monday for Cheryl Kelly, who was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 3800 Block of Tavern Oaks. She was driving a silver 2015 GMC Acadia with TX license plate KYX7008.

Kelly is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater with dark-colored pants.

If you have any information regarding Kelly, contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

Also on KSAT.com: