18-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl is hospitalized in serious condition after San Antonio police said she was struck by a truck on the Southeast Side.

The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southcross Ranch Road, according to SAPD.

Police said the teen was heading northbound while walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by a blue truck.

The truck then sped away from the scene without stopping to help the teen, SAPD said.

According to police, the teen suffered a right femur and nasal bone fracture and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

She is reported to be in serious but stable condition, said SAPD.

Police said the driver of the truck will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid when found. The investigation continues.