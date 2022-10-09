70º

Teen arrested after shooting sisters boyfriend, police say

SAPD said the grandma turned the teen in shortly after the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend during an argument, San Antonio police said.

At 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Military Drive for a shooting in progress.

According to the sister’s call, her brother shot her boyfriend in the right thigh and fled the scene.

Police say the sister’s boyfriend got into an argument with the 16-year-old when he shot him in the thigh.

The 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

After a few minutes, the suspect’s grandmother brought the teen to the police station along with the handgun.

The teen was detained and booked for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation.

