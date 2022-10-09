70º

SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death

The incident occurred Saturday night on the city’s Southeast side

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, a 35-year-old man, standing next to the beaten man in the front yard.

Police said it appeared that the victim, a 55-year-old woman, was severely beaten to death.

EMS made the scene and pronounced the victim dead, said SAPD.

The suspect was arrested without incident, said police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

