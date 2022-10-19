Recognize this man? Crime Stoppers seeks suspect wanted in multiple burglaries

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted for multiple burglaries.

Field Beltran Jr. is wanted on two warrants of Burglary Habitation-force out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The 51-year-old man is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a weight of 140 pounds.

Anyone with any information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.