Recognize this man? Crime Stoppers seeks suspect wanted in multiple burglaries

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Fidel Beltran Jr., 51 (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted for multiple burglaries.

Field Beltran Jr. is wanted on two warrants of Burglary Habitation-force out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The 51-year-old man is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a weight of 140 pounds.

Anyone with any information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

