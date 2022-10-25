Motorcyclist killed in suspected DWI crash identified

Driver involved in crash with motorcycle suspected of driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash that police believe involved an intoxicated driver has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is identified as 21-year-old Nolan McKee.

A preliminary police report said the driver of a car was headed northbound in the 21500 block of Blanco Road after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, when he made an illegal U-turn in front of the motorcycle from the outside lane and collided with it.

McKee, who the report said was wearing a helmet, was killed.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old man, was critically injured in the crash.

The report said he will be charged with manslaughter.

