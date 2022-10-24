80º

Driver involved in crash with motorcycle suspected of driving while intoxicated

Man, 63, facing criminal charges

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe a man who was behind the wheel of a car when it collided with a motorcycle was driving while intoxicated.

A preliminary police report state that the 63-year-old man, who also was critically injured in the crash, will face criminal charges.

The report says a man on a motorcycle was heading north in the 21500 block of Blanco Road after 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he collided with a car.

At the scene, officers were not sure how the crash happened.

The report later explained that the driver of the car, who also was northbound, made an illegal U-turn in front of the motorcycle from the outside lane.

The motorcyclist, who the report says was wearing a helmet, was killed in the collision.

As of late Monday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner was still working to positively identify him. Staff members said he was 21-years-old.

Firefighters had to work to free the other driver from his mangled car.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The report says he will be charged with manslaughter.

