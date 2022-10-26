Young entrepreneur thankful for San Antonio Startup Week as she tries to grow her business

An idea that a local mother used to help her daughter has evolved into a full fledged business -- thanks in part to San Antonio Start-up Week.

Mello{be} tries to ease pain and increase comfort, through versatile floor and office chair cushions.

“Mello{be} is a meditation cushion. It started out as a meditation cushion. Now I just call it a posture cushion, because we have them for the chair and the floor. So I had sciatic nerve pain whenever I meditated on my cushion, and so I decided to make a better one,” Julia Bates, Mello{be} founder and CEO said. “My daughter was really ill for a while and she needed help with her posture. So I kind of put those two issues together and now I’ve made a made a better cushion us all to sit on. It’s both supportive and comfortable.”

Her business exemplifies how San Antonio Start-up Week has helped to get local entrepreneurs on the way to success.

“If you have a problem, you know, you can figure out a solution and then Geekdom is a great place to come and just check out. There’s a great group of people here who can move you on your way,” Bates said.

The cushions for sale can be used practically and anywhere and can be instrumental to help one’s mental health.

“Mindfulness really is a way of life. We we often live our lives in the past or in the future when actually the only time you can live your life is right here at this moment. So the only time you can, like, smell anything or tasting thing or feel anything is right here,” Bates said. “And so we should live our lives in this moment. And that’s really what mindfulness does. Meditation is just the practice of doing that, just being here with all your experiences in all your senses.”

