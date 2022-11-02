$109 million in renovations planned for Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released renderings for planned renovations at the Alamodome.

“The City Council, as part of its FY2023 budget, approved $167.2 million in improvements to the Alamodome and Convention Center,” said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, Executive Director of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio.

That includes $23.2 million set aside for the Alamodome next year, according to Cantor.

“Some of the improvements including the addition of 18 suites, replacement of elevators and escalators and new finishes to the upper level are part of the City’s commitment to the NCAA Final Four in 2025,” said Cantor. “In addition to these improvements, the Alamodome will also renovate the existing 52 suites, as well as the concessions and corridors on the club level, restrooms on all levels, the Top of the Dome and the Hall of Fame Club.”

Alamodome renovation rendering (City of San Antonio)

“As we head toward the Alamodome’s 30th anniversary in 2023, we look forward to planned improvements that will maintain the life of the facility and will also allow us to maintain our competitiveness to attract major sports, concerts and other headline events,” Cantor said.

From August through October, the Alamodome hosted five headline concerts that drew nearly 200,000 fans and generated more than $25 million in gross receipts, according to a press release.

The Bad Bunny concert broke the facility mark for gross ticket sales for one show with more than $11 million recorded for the Sept. 8 concert.

The Alamodome also hosted the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic on Aug. 27, which included six local football teams from around the city competing head-to-head for a full day of high school football.

“It has been a remarkable stretch for the Alamodome, which is showing no signs of slowing down, with WWE Royal Rumble, the Spurs’ 50th anniversary game and XFL football coming up on the horizon,” said Cantor.

Nearly $109 million in capital improvements are planned for the facility by 2028.

