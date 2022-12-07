Trial starts for San Antonio woman accused in murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio woman accused of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law started on Wednesday.

Ruth Ann Comer is on trial for a charge of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court.

According to records, San Antonio police believe Comer tried paying a carnival worker to kill her son, Jacob Thomas, and his wife, Kristina Moore, in an attempt to cover up her tracks from the death of her boyfriend, Jerry Collins.

Collins, 68, was found dead inside his trailer home behind his business, Rittiman Hardware, on Jan. 28, 2012.

Investigators said his throat had been slashed and the knife was left right next to his body. Comer discovered the gruesome scene.

She was suspected of hiring someone to kill Collins, police said, but she was never charged in that case.

However, in August 2013, Comer was arrested for soliciting the carnival worker to kill Moore and Thomas.

The charges were dropped in 2014 for further investigation, court records show, but the case was reopened in 2017. She was indicted in 2018.

Her original arrest documents indicate a link between Comer and the death of Collins, but the suspected killer was not named in the paperwork, citing an ongoing investigation.

Comer was accused of giving Moore $10,000 to pay someone to kill Collins, as she was slated to gain money from his will, authorities said.

The affidavit states that she approached the carnival worker about killing Moore sometime around April 2013.

Comer gave the man a handgun and told him, “I want Kristina gone, and if you have to, kill Jacob,” the arrest affidavit said. The man later gave the gun to police and recorded his conversations with Comer.

No one has been arrested for his death.

Read also: