Medical examiner identifies body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County

The man’s death is being ruled a homicide

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A man’s body that was found in a ditch in southwest Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner.

Antonio Fitzgerald, 33, died from a gunshot wound, according to the ME. His death is being ruled a homicide.

Fitzgerald’s body was found by a passerby around 9 a.m. Monday in the 14000 block of Quintana Road, near Kinney Road.

At last check, no arrests have been made in connection with Fitzgerald’s death.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6070 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

