Man, 18, arrested after sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl he met on Instagram, BCSO says

Jairo Augusto Mendez was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met on Instagram, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The girl had recently been communicating online with someone she thought was 17, Salazar said.

A few nights ago, the two made an arrangement for him to go to her home in northwest Bexar County, Salazar said. The girl told investigators that she made it clear to the suspect that she didn’t want to have sex.

When the suspect, identified as Jairo Augusto Mendez, arrived at the home, he engaged in forced sexual activity with the girl and choked her several times, Salazar said.

The victim gave BCSO enough information, including Mendez’s Instagram handle, to help identify him. BCSO also got subpoenas to investigate his online account.

Mendez was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

