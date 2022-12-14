Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side

The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.

The San Antonio Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the explosion at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street.

In its first media briefing held Tuesday, SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the explosion happened in a home about 12 feet below ground. It had a tunnel with concrete walls reinforced with rebar and was built on a 75-acre site that is owned by a man, wife and brother. Officials did not say whether the owners were any of the victims.

Hood said that the possibility of a drug lab or explosive devices have been ruled out as potential causes of the blast.

“You don’t see things like this type of explosion,” said at the briefing. “All the trees around the house were charred.”

SAFD Division Chief Doug Berry from the Arson Bureau said that some people on the property reported smelling gas prior to the explosion. Berry said a propane tank connected to the home was being investigated as a possible cause. He would not comment on whether he thought the explosion was a criminal act.

Also on KSAT: