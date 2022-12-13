Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company.

“It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.

The woman said she was turned away twice by police. She said they are waiting for fire investigators to figure out what caused the explosion. However, until then, she has yet to learn about her home’s condition.

“The only thing they said was I might not be able to live in the RV when I first come back. That’s all they said. I asked, ‘Was it damaged?’ They said they couldn’t tell,” she explained.

The only thing she can do is wait until they let her back to her RV.

“I’m outside on the street until then,” she emotionally stated.

The San Antonio Fire Department is expected to share more about the investigation Tuesday during a press conference at Public Safety Headquarters.

