Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023, will return in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – The 45th annual Cowboy Breakfast tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, has been officially canceled, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation said Tuesday.

Board members said last month that the annual breakfast was in danger of not happening next year due to inflation putting a strain on sponsorships and funding.

“The Cowboy Breakfast Foundation is announcing today that the 2023 event will not be happening,” the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation said in a news release. “We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance, but we were unable to meet our timeline to pull the logistics together to implement the 2023 in-person event.”

While that may be bad news for the tens of thousands of folks who were looking forward to waking up at the crack of dawn for a free taco or two, the breakfast will be back in 2024.

The board announced that a new partner, WellMed Medical Group, will be sponsoring the 2024 event.

“The Cowboy Breakfast is one of those unique events that brings San Antonio together,” said Dr. Carlos Hernandez, president of WellMed Medical Group. “We’re eager to see this proud tradition return in 2024, and we’re happy to be part of it.”

The breakfast is considered by many the unofficial start to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

