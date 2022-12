A woman was shot during an argument between four people on the West Side on Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot during an argument between four people on the West Side on Friday morning.

Police said the woman, who was shot in her torso, was driven to a fire station on 36th Street before 3 a.m. She was then taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The argument and shooting happened in the 400 block of Amaya Street, and police have three people detained for questioning. Police believe one of them is the shooter

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: