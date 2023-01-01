60º

‘I miss him’: Daughter of road-rage shooting victim shares his memory, arrest made in case

Family speaks on the passing of 49-year-old Ines Quiroga.

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Last week San Antonio police arrested 20-year-old Joe Longoria. He is responsible for taking the life of 49-year-old Ines Quiroga by shooting him out of road rage near Goliad and Interstate 410 earlier this month.

“There was no reason for that. They could have just scurried off like they did after they shot him,” Quiroga’s 24-year-old daughter, Joann Quiroga said.

While she’s facing the hard reality of accepting her father’s passing, she often finds herself reflecting on his memory.

“There was not a moment where he wasn’t working on something or trying to help people,” Joann said.

She said her father was a skilled handyman. He found joy in mechanical projects including working on vintage vehicles.

“I would always be like, ‘you need me more than I need you’ and he would be like, ‘Yeah, right’… but, now I realize that I do need him more than he would have needed me,” Joann said.

Her message to others who may find themselves quick to anger is to find a way to remain calm.

“You don’t have to get into an argument or an altercation with someone just because they cut you off or they did something to you on the road,” she said.

According to Bexar County court records, Joe Longoria posted bond Dec. 30.

His bond was set at $150,000. Longoria’s pre-hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2023.

