Seguin gym aims to provide supportive, inclusive environment for people with amputations

‘I think it was a gift because it led me into the right direction where I wanted to go,’ says Jayden Dennis, owner of Flex-Abled

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SEGUIN, Texas – A small fitness center in Seguin has a mission that goes beyond fitness and aims to provide a supportive and inclusive environment for people with amputations.

Jayden Dennis, owner and founder of Flex-Abled, said as an amputee, he understands the challenges and barriers that can come with finding a gym that caters to specific needs and wants to create a space where amputees feel comfortable and empowered.

Dennis, 24, lost his hand in a work accident in 2015. After spending weeks in the hospital, he said he went through a series of emotional highs and lows.

Jayden Dennis (KSAT)

His dream was to serve in the United States Marine Corps, but the injury changed the course of his future.

I found out that I couldn’t be a Marine anymore when I lost my hand, so It’s kind of, like, really set back a lot of my goals in life,” Dennis said.

Shortly after returning to school, Dennis found his place and purpose in ROTC. He developed a love for fitness through his commanders’ help and involvement in different physical training programs.

Jayden Dennis (KSAT)

I led all the physical training, all the workout regimens, took us to competitions and stuff like that. Really awesome, you know, to have that opportunity after such an event happened in my life,” said Dennis.

Dennis has gone on to compete in powerlifting competitions, is now a certified personal trainer, and has opened Flexed-Abled -- a gym designed for amputees and those of all abilities.

Jayden Dennis (KSAT)

Dennis said the gym offers a variety of workouts as well as membership programs for individuals to train on their own during business hours. Members can receive special training techniques to accommodate their unique needs.

