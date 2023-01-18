Suspect arrested after attempting to abduct Washington barista through drive-thru window

A man was caught on camera attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window in Washington on Monday.

AUBURN, Washington – A Washington man was arrested after he was caught on camera attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window.

Auburn Police shared surveillance footage of the attempt on its social media accounts.

Recorded around 5 a.m. Monday, the video showed a man attempting to use a looped zip tie device to drag a girl through a drive-thru window at a local coffee shop.

KIRO-7 News in Seattle reported the barista was working alone at the time.

An APD spokesperson told the Seattle Times that the employee suffered minor cuts in the incident. The newspaper reported Auburn police received a large number of tips following the release of surveillance footage.

Police announced the arrest Tuesday morning.

His name and charges have not been released.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

The incident took place during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared a list of indicators of human trafficking along with additional resources.

“Human traffickers are a serious threat to the safety of our communities, and it is up to all of us to be aware to stop the cycle,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By being alert and notifying law enforcement of something that doesn’t seem right, you can help someone from a situation in which they are unable to help themselves.”