San Antonio firefighters respond to early-morning 2-alarm fire on far Northeast Side

The fire was called in just before 5:30 a.m. in the 13100 block of Lookout Way, not far from Judson Road and Lookout Road and Interstate 35.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on the city’s far Northeast Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in just before 5:30 a.m. in the 13100 block of Lookout Way, not far from Judson Road and Lookout Road and Interstate 35.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

Firefighters can be seen cutting a hole into the side of the building, in attempt to get inside.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 32 units answered the call.

KSAT12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.