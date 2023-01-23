Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs offers free help at San Antonio-area sites

SAN ANTONIO – If IRS forms, tax jargon, and number-crunching make your head spin, there may be help available through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

San Antonio-area sites are open for business, they will offer free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income people.

James Bradley was among the first to bring his W-2 to the Claude Black Community Center.

“Anything that’s free is good,” he said. “They charge $100, $200, $300 just to do my taxes at some places,” said Bradley.

If the past is any indication, they’ll be busy.

“We’re going to be running around like jackrabbits, but we’re going to get them done,” said volunteer Jacquelyn Menefee.

Last year, in spite of the pandemic, they helped some 22,000 people maximize their refunds.

“That brought in about $38 million in tax refunds to those participants, which is, of course, money that’s put back into the local community,” said Roland Martinez with the City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services.

Who’s eligible? Individuals and families who earned up to $55,000 in 2022 qualify for VITA’s help.

No matter where you file your taxes, a lot of people will get smaller refunds or owe more this year because some of the tax breaks put in place during the pandemic are gone. For instance, the child tax credit and earned income tax credit which was beefed up and reverted to 2019 amounts.

For anyone who needs their refund quickly, the IRS says don’t mail it. The fastest method is to file electronically and use direct deposit. The IRS estimates a three-week turnaround.

Bradley told KSAT he is counting on it.

“I need my money back as fast as possible,” he said. “It’s time to pay property taxes.”

Uncle Sam’s filing deadline is April 18.

A list of VITA sites

Igo Library

Palo Alto College

Presa Community Center

St. Mary’s University

St. Philip’s College

The Neighborhood Place

Thousand Oaks Library

Willie C. Velasquez Center

Hill Country Community Needs Council- Fredericksburg

For hours of operation and information on documents needed, click here.

VITA is an IRS program sponsored locally by the City of San Antonio, Catholic Charities, United Way, Broadway Bank, HEB, Frost Bank, and River City Federal Credit Union.