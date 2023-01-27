Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office

Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in exchange of gunfire in Motel 6 parking lot, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at a Motel 6 in the 2100 block of Southwest Loop 410.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said officers patrolling the area saw Nandin next to a van with drugs in his hand in the motel parking lot. When an SAPD Street Crimes officer tried to handcuff him, Nandin pulled away and grabbed a gun from his own waistband and fired two shots.

The officer managed to pull out his own gun and returned fire, hitting Nandin in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty, pending further investigation, per department policy. The officer has served with SAPD for five years, McManus said.

