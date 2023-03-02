San Antonio man found guilty of 2021 murder of veteran helping stranger fix his car

A jury took only about one hour Wednesday to find Leopoldo Mora guilty of murder.

Mora shot and killed Kenneth Salazar while he was helping a stranger fix his vehicle in June 2021 outside a West Side motel.

The defendant had no reaction as the guilty verdict was read by 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza.

The punishment phase got underway Wednesday afternoon.

Salazar’s wife took the stand to talk about how he was a Gulf War Veteran, cancer survivor and loved fixing cars and motorcycles.

Kenneth Salazar was murdered in 2021 outside a West Side motel. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The couple had three kids and six grandchildren.

“Our grandchildren will never know him, he won’t be able to walk our daughter down the aisle,” Laura Salazar said. “I miss him terribly.”

Closing arguments for the sentencing phase are expected on Thursday. Because Mora had prior convictions, his range of punishment is enhanced to 25 to 99 years or life in prison.

