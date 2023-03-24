12 On Your Side: Water bead warning, subscription to the doc, and housing market update

I think the month of March goes by faster than any other. It’s like winter, spring and summer all in the span of 31 days.

If you have very young children in your home, I hope you’ll take two-and-a-half minutes to watch Kipley’s story. As a baby, she somehow found her older sister’s tiny water beads and, as kids do, put them in her mouth and swallowed them.

And, she’s not the only one who has done it. Families across the country are going through some scary times because these little beads, sold as sensory toys for older kids, expand when they get wet. It’s convenient to blame the parents, but even when parents are being super cautious, things can happen.

I also had a chance to visit with a local doctor who, like some others, is doing things a little differently. He practices medicine but does not take insurance. Instead, it’s a subscription-based business model.

Take a look. Depending on your health and needs, it could be a money-saver.

And if you’re house-hunting this spring, it should be a little easier than last summer. The increase in mortgage rates cooled the super-hot market, so there is less intense competition.

You can see what one realtor had to say here.

Keepin’ it short and sweet. Have a wonderful weekend.

Marilyn

