Recall roundup: Gerber formula, Trader Joe’s fruit, Clio yogurt snacks pulled

FDA says they may make people who consume them sick

Marilyn Moritz, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The maker of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula has issued a recall because the formula could be contaminated with potentially dangerous bacteria.

The bacteria, Cronobacter Sakazakii, was potentially present at Perrigo Co.’s Wisconsin manufacturing plant between January 2 and January 18, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported and no other products are affected.

Anyone who purchased the product after March 5 should look for the lot codes and “use by” dates. If the lot codes are included in the recall, the product should be thrown out.

Customers can also request a refund by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690. Consumers with health-related questions should contact their doctor.

The following products and lot codes are affected by the recall:

  • Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 12.4 oz:300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024
  • Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 30.6 oz:301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024
  • Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 19.4 oz:301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Clio Snack Bars recalled

Clio Snacks’ Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars sold at Walmart are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the FDA.

Routine testing revealed the potential presence of bacteria at a third-party manufacturing plant.

The bars were distributed to Walmart stores between March 5 and March 8.

The recalled product came in a single-serving box with UPC Code 854021008152, Lot Number 048C2023 and an expiration date of 4/30/2023 stamped on the side.

Consumers should return the bars for a refund or throw them out.

Trader Joe’s frozen fruit recalled

If you shop at Trader Joe’s, check your freezer for recalled fruit.

Sixteen-ounce bags of Organic Tropical Fruit Blend of pineapple, bananas, strawberries and mango are recalled because the strawberries may be linked to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses, according to the FDA.

The product’s UPC is 00511919 and involves packages with sell-by dates of 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24.

Customers are urged to throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.

