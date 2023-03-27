Authorities ID man shot, killed by US Marshals at downtown-area hotel

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals at a hotel west of downtown San Antonio on Friday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said Michael Anthony Oles, 46, died just after noon from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was shot by U.S. Marshals on the third floor of the parking garage at the DoubleTree hotel in the 500 block of W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

According to the U.S. Marshals Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Oles was wanted by New Braunfels police for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

U.S. Marshals received information that Oles was in the downtown area, and they located him at the hotel’s parking garage and tried to arrest him. At some point, shots were fired, DPS said.

Oles was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

DPS said a handgun was found at the scene.

Additional details about the shooting were not provided.

DPS has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.

