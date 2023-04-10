Larry Ramirez named KSAT 12 Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12′s Vice President/General Manager Ashley Parker and News Director Mario Orellana have announced that Larry Ramirez has been named Sports Director of KSAT 12.

“It’s an honor to be named Sports Director at KSAT 12. I love the KSAT and Graham Media Group and wouldn’t want to work for any other company,” Ramirez said.

Larry started at KSAT 12 in October 2004 as the weekend sports anchor/noon sports anchor and has held that role until now.

Larry says he’s “very excited to continue on his journey at KSAT 12 and hopes to provide the best local sports coverage with an emphasis on area high school and college student-athletes.”

KSAT airs newscasts daily from 4:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. in addition to weekend newscasts, producing more news than any other local station.

All of KSAT 12 Newscasts can be found streaming live on KSAT.com, on the KSAT Plus (our free streaming app found on smart TVs and other devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire), and on YouTube.