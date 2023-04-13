Man wanted by police struck by vehicle while walking on Highway 90, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man wanted by San Antonio police on multiple felony warrants is in the hospital after he was hit by vehicle on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. on the access road of Highway 90 westbound, just past Cupples Road.

According to police, officers were actively searching for the man in his late 20s or early 30s when they spotted him walking on the access road. That’s when, police say, the man noticed the officers and ran up the ramp onto the highway, where he was struck by a vehicle.

Man with warrants struck by vehicle on Highway 90. (KSAT)

The unidentified man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid. No other injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not say what the man was wanted for or what charges may be pending.