Wicked Kitchen to bring vegan menu to Alamodome

100% plant-based menu lineup includes burgers, subs, ice cream

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Wicked Kitchen has introduced a vegan menu at the Alamodome. (KSAT/Alamodome/Wicked)

SAN ANTONIO – Vegetarians and vegans now have new food options at the Alamodome.

Wicked Kitchen has launched the first-ever 100% plant-based menu at the venue in response to a growing demand for vegan foods across the country.

“Through a partnership with SAVOR, the culinary division of ASM Global, Wicked Kitchen will now be available at every Alamodome event from XFL games and boxing matches to Disney on Ice and other special performances,” a press release stated.

The 100% plant-based menu lineup at the Alamodome includes:

Sandwiches

  • Jalapeño Burger - juicy patty, crisp lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, sliced onion, topped with creamy, zesty Wicked burger sauce and cheese.
  • Meatball Sub - Italian-seasoned meatballs drenched in Wicked’s famous Nana’s red sauce and topped with parmesan on a garlic-butter sub roll.

Ice Cream Novelties

  • Berry White Stick - vanilla ice cream with raspberry swirl dipped in white vegan chocolate.
  • Chocolate & Almond Stick - vanilla ice cream with toasted almond dipped in milk chocolate.
  • Chocolate & Red Berry Cone - chocolate ice cream, red berry sauce and chocolate chips in a gluten-free cone.

Wicked Kitchen has entered a multi-year partnership with ASM Global to put the menu in arenas, stadiums, theaters and convention centers around the country.

“We’re excited to be the first in San Antonio’s major events venues to offer delicious, craveable plant-based foods that appeal to everyone,” said Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen. “With the variety and insights that Wicked Kitchen brings, we see this as a major game-changer for the food service industry and we’re proud to be a part of the solution for ASM Global and SAVOR to meet their sustainability goals.”

“With our menus, we push the boundaries of traditional game day favorites for bold-flavored offerings that are good for the planet and free from animals,” said Chef Chad Sarno, chief culinary officer and co-founder at Wicked Kitchen. “We are offering the best sporting arena concession items in the country and upping the game by providing delicious foods that omnivores and vegans alike will love.”

Wicked Kitchen products are also available for retail sale at Sprouts Farmers Market locations as well as select Walmart stores and on Amazon.

