San Antonio celebrates corn with ‘Pueblos del Maiz’ celebration in May

San Antonio UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy presents the 2nd annual Pueblos del Maiz as part of a multi-city celebration of corn as a heritage ingredient found in many foods.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is celebrating all things corn this weekend with the second annual Pueblos del Maiz.

There will be cooking demonstrations, maiz tastings and special corn dishes at some participating San Antonio restaurants.

San Antonio joins three other UNESCO Creative Cities in celebrating maiz — Tucson, Arizona; Merida, Mexico; and Puebla, Mexico.

UNESCO stands for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations. San Antonio is a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

“Maiz is considered a heritage ingredient within our culture and history, and links San Antonio’s rich tradition to our fellow creative cities,” said Colleen Swain, Director of the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office, which oversees the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy designation in San Antonio. “Pueblos del Maiz is an opportunity for San Antonio residents and visitors to get a taste of this history, learn about the role corn has played in the foods of our ancestors, and explore it in creative ways.”

Friday, May 12

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, the “Maiz Showcase at Pearl” will feature live cooking demonstrations and visiting chefs from Tucson and Merida, Mexico.

The demonstrations will be held at the outdoor grill at the Culinary Institute of America of San Antonio.

Saturday, May 13

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Chef Johnny Hernandez and the visiting chefs will prepare a “Taste of Pueblos del Maiz,” at Casa Hernan located at 411 E Cevallos St. The ticketed event includes maiz tastings, desserts and cocktails.

Participating Restaurants

Fifteen San Antonio restaurants and one brewery will participate in this year’s Pueblos del Maiz by offering special corn dishes and beverages throughout the month of May.

The participating restaurants include:

Chicken N Pickle - 5215 UTSA Blvd., 78249

Cuishe Cocina Mexicana - 115 N. Loop 1604, Suite #1108, 78232

Elotitos Corn Bar- 1933 Fredericksburg Rd., Suite #105, 78201

Munchies- 5602 W. Hausman Rd, 78249

Naco 210 Mexican Eatery - 2015 NE Interstate 410 Loop, 78204

Zedric’s - 9873 Colonnade Blvd., 78230

Lala’s Gordita - 1600 Roosevelt Ave., 78210

Bilia Eatery - 1900 NW Military, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Stixs & Stone - 5718 Wurzbach Road, 78238

The Fruteria - 1401 S. Flores St., Suite #102, 78204

Santa Diabla - 906 East Elmira St., 78212

The Good Kind - 1127 St. Mary’s St., 78210

2M Smokehouse - 2731 WW White Rd., 78222

Pharm Table - 611 S. Presa St., Suite #106, 78210

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery - 5700 Wurzbach Rd., 78238

Sari-Sari Supper Club - 10234 St. HWY 151, Suite #102, 78251

Freetail Brewery - 2000 S. Presa St., 78210

You can get more information about Pueblos del Maiz online.