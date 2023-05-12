76º

LIVE

Local News

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these San Antonio restaurants

Mother’s Day is May 14

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Trending, Mothers Day, Food

SAN ANTONIO – Brunch is a popular way to celebrate Mother’s Day, and restaurants all over San Antonio will be offering specials to mark the occasion.

Mother’s Day is always on the second Sunday in May. This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 14.

Here is a list of just a few of the many San Antonio restaurants offering brunch options in honor of mothers everywhere:

You can also celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at the San Antonio Zoo at the Africa Live! venue. Spots are limited, and admission to the zoo is required but not included. Seating times are between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children ages 2 and younger are free.

Related: Share a photo of your mom, and she could get featured on KSAT for Mother’s Day

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email