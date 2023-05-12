Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – Brunch is a popular way to celebrate Mother’s Day, and restaurants all over San Antonio will be offering specials to mark the occasion.

Mother’s Day is always on the second Sunday in May. This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 14.

Here is a list of just a few of the many San Antonio restaurants offering brunch options in honor of mothers everywhere:

You can also celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at the San Antonio Zoo at the Africa Live! venue. Spots are limited, and admission to the zoo is required but not included. Seating times are between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children ages 2 and younger are free.