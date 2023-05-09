70º

Share a photo of your mom, and she could get featured on KSAT for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 14, this year

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Share a photo of your mom, and she could get featured on KSAT for Mother’s Day. (KSAT 12)

It’s almost Mother’s Day, and you can celebrate your mom and any important mother figures by sharing their photo with KSAT. The picture shout-out could even end up on TV!

This year Mother’s Day falls on May 14. In case you didn’t know, it’s celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year in the U.S.

If you want to honor the wonderful women in your life, submit a photo or video to KSAT Connect today. And if you’re new to KSAT Connect, see the bottom of this article for a guide to posting.

A guide to posting on KSAT Connect

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. I’d suggest using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.
  • Sign in or sign up for a free KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the appropriate Channel for your content.
  • Select the appropriate Category for your content.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

Rocio Hernandez is the membership producer for KSAT Insider, a free membership program that strengthens the relationships between our newsroom and the communities we serve. Prior to joining the KSAT team, Rocio worked as a communications intern at the International Center for Journalists and fellow at The Texas Tribune.

