Local News

KSAT viewers share photos, videos of widespread storms in San Antonio area on KSAT Connect

About 1-3 inches of widespread rain fell in the Bexar County area

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Image from SkyWatcher (Oscar). (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – People in the San Antonio area received some heavy rain at the start of Mother’s Day weekend.

About 1-3 inches of widespread rain fell in the area on Saturday morning, and a Flood Watch is in effect for South Central Texas until 8 p.m., according to KSAT meteorologists. Scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout Saturday, and on-and-off rain is expected for Sunday. Click here for the forecast.

See some rain and lightning images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. You can upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

SkyWatcher (Oscar)

One more and I'll stop posting for the weekend. The light show tonight exceeded any expectations I ever had.

0
San Antonio
Yvonne Scherny

Beautiful light show even though the rain has passed!

1
San Antonio
Tim Stewart

Looks like 2 3/4 inches in my rain gauge as of 3AM. Y’all be safe! timmy

0
San Antonio
marty46

Lots of rain

0
San Antonio
Pinkchick234

410/ Houston

0
San Antonio
The Colunga's

Pouring Rain!

0
San Antonio
JosephByDesign
0
San Antonio
mianomom

Flooding near BAMC.

0
San Antonio
Pins User

1.5” in 30 minutes on the northside.

0
San Antonio
cbjphoto816

Tree lim down from wind gust near Timberhill and Grissom area.

0
San Antonio
Cody Humphrey

Just about to hit us

0
San Antonio
After very heavy rains overnight, the remainder of Saturday will still feature the occasional shower or storm. Keep the radar handy today! DETAILS: https://www.ksat.com/weather/

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page.

Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are.

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page.

