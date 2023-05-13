KSAT viewers share photos, videos of widespread storms in San Antonio area on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – People in the San Antonio area received some heavy rain at the start of Mother’s Day weekend.

About 1-3 inches of widespread rain fell in the area on Saturday morning, and a Flood Watch is in effect for South Central Texas until 8 p.m., according to KSAT meteorologists. Scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout Saturday, and on-and-off rain is expected for Sunday. Click here for the forecast.

See some rain and lightning images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. You can upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

SkyWatcher (Oscar) One more and I'll stop posting for the weekend. The light show tonight exceeded any expectations I ever had. 3 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Tim Stewart Looks like 2 3/4 inches in my rain gauge as of 3AM. Y’all be safe! timmy 4 hours ago 0 San Antonio

cbjphoto816 Tree lim down from wind gust near Timberhill and Grissom area. 6 hours ago 0 San Antonio

After very heavy rains overnight, the remainder of Saturday will still feature the occasional shower or storm. Keep the radar handy today! DETAILS: https://www.ksat.com/weather/

