San Antonio Public Library kicks off ‘Summer with SAPL’ program

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library kicked off its “Summer with SAPL” program on Thursday.

From June 1 to July 31, kids, teens and adults will have the chance to read, learn and connect at any of the public library locations in San Antonio.

Kids are welcome to visit any public library location to pick up a new book to begin their summer reading. They can also pick up a Paleta card to keep track of what they read, listen to or the programs they attend.

To find a full list of programs directed toward kids, click here. Dates and times for guest speakers can be found here.

Teens up to 18 years old will have programs focusing on the arts, book exploration and tech discovery. There will be daily activities at the Teen Library located on the third floor of the Central Library.

Teens are also encouraged to visit the social media links for some of their respective programming. Those links can be found on the SAPL’s website as well as a full calendar of events.

Adults are also encouraged to take part in the summer events. They can visit any public library location to pick up a SAPL-branded stylus pen, bookmarks and their own Paleta cards to keep track of their summer activities.

A full list of adult programs, including fitness classes and movie screenings, can be found here.

A complete schedule of summer events can be found here.