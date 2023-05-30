‘100 Deadliest Days’ campaign aimed at teen driver safety awareness

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Municipal Court is highlighting teen driver safety this summer with the launch of its “100 Deadliest Days” campaign.

As part of its year-round Drive Safely SA initiative, the court is raising awareness of teen driver safety.

“Summer should be a time for memory making and fun,” Municipal Court Presiding Judge Carla Obledo said. “By providing the keys to safe driving, we can reduce the number of causalities on the road and ensure our teens make it home each and every day.”

Memorial Day to Labor Day marks a significant increase in fatal car accidents involving teenagers. As summer looms, the court encourages drivers and their families to take active steps to ensure safe driving practices.

“Throughout this same period last year, over 1,200 citations were issued by the San Antonio Police Department to teen drivers for offenses to include excessive speed, safety belt and cell phone violations,” a press release said.

In support of this effort over the summer, the court plans to distribute driver safety materials. The city’s social media channels will share driver safety tips.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg will declare June 1 as “Teen Driver Safety Day.”

“Let us come together to protect our young drivers this summer,” Nirenberg said. “By raising awareness and talking with our teens, we can ensure safe roads for everyone. Remember, it’s our collective responsibility to keep our youth safe behind the wheel.”

The court offers the following tips to teen drivers and their families:

Limit Passengers – The leading cause of crashes among teenagers is talking and having conversations on the road. Passengers under the age of 21 significantly increase a teen driver’s risk of being in an accident.

Obey the Speed Limit – Speeding is a critical safety issue for teen drivers. Teens who are monitored closely tend to speed less. Be consistent with the message you tell your teen driver and your own driving behavior.

Buckle Up – Wear your seatbelt on every trip, every time. This includes the driver and all passengers. Using a seatbelt is one of the most effective ways to save lives and reduce injuries.

Eliminate Distractions – Plan ahead. Keep your eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel. It only takes a second of driver inattention to have a fatal outcome. Eat, groom, send texts, make calls, program directions and set your music before you hit the road.

Restrict Nighttime Driving – Reduced visibility, inexperience, and driver drowsiness are all factors that make driving at night more dangerous for teens.

Never Drive Impaired – Teens consuming drugs or alcohol is never a good idea and is illegal. Adding driving to the mix can have deadly consequences. Have a plan to get home safe. Don’t drive impaired and never drive with an impaired driver.