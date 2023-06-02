86º

H-E-B giving away free donuts with Salvation Army donation

Salvation Army of San Antonio partnering with H-E-B in National Donut Day fundraiser

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: National Donut Day, Salvation Army, San Antonio, H-E-B
San Antonio – Friday is National Doughnut Day and to celebrate the occasion, H-E-B stores throughout San Antonio are offering a 2% cash donation on doughnut sales from the bakery section, now through June 6.

Customers are also being offered free doughnuts with a purchase.

“It will make an impact on the many services we provide,” Salvation Army’s Emergency Family Shelter Manager, Roxanne Ponce said.

The Salvation Army started National Doughnut Day in Chicago in 1938 to help raise needed funds during the Great Depression and commemorate the work of the “doughnut lassies” who fed doughnuts to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

“Years later during the Great Depression the Salvation Army in Chicago started the National Doughnut Day as a fundraiser to raise funds,” Salvation Army Public Relations Director Brad Mayhar said.

The doughnuts became synonymous with The Salvation Army, as well as the American soldiers who were returning home with the nickname, “doughboys.”

Today, The Salvation Army continues to provide meals and numerous other services to clients who visit Salvation Army programs daily.

The organization also provides meals to victims and first responders during times of disaster.

About the Authors:

Allysa Cole is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in September 2022. She previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT, KRGV and Azteca Valle. She started her career at WHPM FOX23 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi. Allysa is a Detroit native.

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

