H-E-B giving away free donuts with Salvation Army donation

San Antonio – Friday is National Doughnut Day and to celebrate the occasion, H-E-B stores throughout San Antonio are offering a 2% cash donation on doughnut sales from the bakery section, now through June 6.

Customers are also being offered free doughnuts with a purchase.

“It will make an impact on the many services we provide,” Salvation Army’s Emergency Family Shelter Manager, Roxanne Ponce said.

The Salvation Army started National Doughnut Day in Chicago in 1938 to help raise needed funds during the Great Depression and commemorate the work of the “doughnut lassies” who fed doughnuts to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

“Years later during the Great Depression the Salvation Army in Chicago started the National Doughnut Day as a fundraiser to raise funds,” Salvation Army Public Relations Director Brad Mayhar said.

The doughnuts became synonymous with The Salvation Army, as well as the American soldiers who were returning home with the nickname, “doughboys.”

Today, The Salvation Army continues to provide meals and numerous other services to clients who visit Salvation Army programs daily.

The organization also provides meals to victims and first responders during times of disaster.